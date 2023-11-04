Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.