Guy Chiarello Sells 6,750 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50.

On Friday, September 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.84 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 106,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

