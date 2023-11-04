HC Wainwright Comments on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $933.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.