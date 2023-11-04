Head-To-Head Analysis: Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) versus Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Free Report) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrayit and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%.

This table compares Arrayit and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) -12.34% -4.12% -3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 22.13 -$12.85 million ($0.14) -178.13

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. Its products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, the company provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, perform data analysis including visualizations, and statistical modelling; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for Olink community to accelerate proteomics. It sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

