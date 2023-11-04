Head to Head Analysis: China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Construction Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22.79% 17.97% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares China Construction Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Construction Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 8 10 0 2.56

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $168.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than China Construction Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A $0.91 0.62 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.68 $37.68 billion $16.75 8.54

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than China Construction Bank. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats China Construction Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.