Head-To-Head Analysis: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00

Profitability

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential downside of 21.95%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.27% -40.66% -4.47% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.17 -$22.52 million ($1.27) -1.61 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.64 $39.40 million N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

