Head to Head Analysis: WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -118.76% -25.22% -22.99% PropertyGuru Group -20.44% -3.09% -2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $11.67 million 1.14 -$9.15 million N/A N/A PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 6.17 -$93.75 million ($0.14) -26.71

This table compares WeTrade Group and PropertyGuru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WeTrade Group and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.80%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Risk and Volatility

WeTrade Group has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats WeTrade Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

