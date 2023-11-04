Head to Head Comparison: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 386.73%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -20.99% -45.15% -22.00% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Happiness Development Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.29 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.14 -$49.19 million $0.48 3.98

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

Upexi beats Happiness Development Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

