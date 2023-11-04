Head-To-Head Contrast: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 633.55%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Bright Green.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.7% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -56.57% -47.18% Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.99) -1.55 Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -4.38

Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Bright Green on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.