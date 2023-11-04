Head-To-Head Contrast: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and AFC Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global -3.89% 2.15% 0.86% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global and AFC Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and AFC Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $29.93 billion 0.38 $1.10 billion -1.88 -9.31 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Ajax. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Global beats AFC Ajax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports. The company's Direct-to-Consumer segment provides portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime Networks' subscription streaming service, BET+, and Noggin. The company's Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release; media licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, digital home entertainment, and DVDs; and operates portfolio of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

