Head to Head Review: ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) vs. Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADENTRA and Doman Building Materials Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADENTRA 0 0 0 0 N/A Doman Building Materials Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

ADENTRA currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.00%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given ADENTRA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADENTRA is more favorable than Doman Building Materials Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.7% of ADENTRA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADENTRA and Doman Building Materials Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A $0.81 23.21 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 11.51

Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADENTRA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADENTRA and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ADENTRA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ADENTRA pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers. The company was formerly known as Hardwoods Distribution Inc. and changed its name to ADENTRA Inc. in December 2022. ADENTRA Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

