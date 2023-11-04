Head-To-Head Review: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) versus SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -20.99% -16.74% -6.75% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.27 -$10.35 million ($1.60) -0.46 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pineapple Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pineapple Energy and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.01%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

