Head-To-Head Survey: Escalon Medical (ESMC) & Its Peers

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Escalon Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 228 1174 1357 40 2.43

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 84.90%. Given Escalon Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 30.60% 5.20% Escalon Medical Competitors -51.01% -35.42% -13.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $460,000.00 -18,000.00 Escalon Medical Competitors $507.15 million $18.84 million -339.24

Escalon Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Escalon Medical rivals beat Escalon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.