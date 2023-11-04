Head-To-Head Survey: Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) versus Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galenica and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galenica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health $205.01 billion 0.12 $261.00 million $0.99 101.22

Profitability

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Galenica.

This table compares Galenica and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galenica N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health 0.13% -67.01% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Galenica and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galenica 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cardinal Health 0 8 3 0 2.27

Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $94.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Galenica.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Galenica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market. The Logistics & IT segment provides range of specialized pre-wholesale services, including storage, distribution, and debt collection to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. This segment also offers master data system for the healthcare market; develops management solutions for the healthcare market; group internal IT services; and publishes printed and electronic technical information on pharmaceutical products, as well as complete management solutions for pharmacies. Galenica AG was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

