Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 110.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.