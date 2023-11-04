Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.21.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.