HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $630.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

NYSE HUBS opened at $422.72 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

