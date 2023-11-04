Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $599.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $594.00 to $599.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.42.

HUM stock opened at $476.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $570.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

