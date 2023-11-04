Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $597.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $31.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.42.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $476.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $570.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.