Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.