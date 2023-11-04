Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inari Medical traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 954445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.
NARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.
