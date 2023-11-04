Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

