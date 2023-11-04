Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

