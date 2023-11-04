Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
