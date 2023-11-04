Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 1,178 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54.

On Monday, August 21st, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.

On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.02.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

