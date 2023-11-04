Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 1,178 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54.
- On Monday, August 21st, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.
- On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.
- On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34.
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
