Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04.

On Friday, October 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $2,143,725.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

