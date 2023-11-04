Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04.
- On Friday, October 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $2,143,725.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00.
Trade Desk Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
