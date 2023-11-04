International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

