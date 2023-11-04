Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $871,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.