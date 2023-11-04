Investors Buy High Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 197,766 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 86,364 call options.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.44 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

