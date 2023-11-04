iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

