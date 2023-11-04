iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

