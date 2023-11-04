iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 510,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 383,931 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

HYG stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.