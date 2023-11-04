iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 48,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 34,666 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQD opened at $101.91 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.