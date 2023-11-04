Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

