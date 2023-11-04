Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %

BPMC opened at $59.77 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,633 shares of company stock worth $1,384,881 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.