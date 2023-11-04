Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 54,499 GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 230,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GNT opened at $4.79 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

