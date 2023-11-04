Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 41.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Pete Call acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $49,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,102.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $417.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

