Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $116,809,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $23,418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WFG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

