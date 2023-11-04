Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 11,443 AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,443 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

