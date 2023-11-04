Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 8,400 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $4,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $4,324,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

