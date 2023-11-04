Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 92,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.