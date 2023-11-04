Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $64.01 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

