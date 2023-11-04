Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

