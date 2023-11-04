Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $10.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

