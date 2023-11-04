Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $255,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $3,819,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 32.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,678 shares of company stock worth $9,394,017. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

