Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 370.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 30.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLCE opened at $27.79 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $346.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

