Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $644.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

