Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

