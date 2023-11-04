Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $232,000 in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Profile

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

