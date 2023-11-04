Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $251,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $736,000.

Shares of CGMS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

