Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $254,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

